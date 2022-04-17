Another top three finish for Shane Lowry on PGA Tour as he narrowly misses out on the win

Off the back of his third place at The Masters last weekend, Shane Lowry recorded another third place finish on the PGA Tour this time at the RBC Heritage at Hilton Head.

Shane put himself into position to win as he was in the lead after 13 holes of his round thanks to three birdies in three holes on the front nine but a double bogey on the very difficult par 3 fourteenth where his second shot rolled across the green and into the water dropped him back.

Shane narrowly missed putts for birdie on 15, 16 and 17 and ultimately finished just one shot behind Jordan Speith and Patrick Cantlay.

The two Americans went into a tense playoff where both found the bunker but Speith stuck his shot stone dead while Cantlay left himself a long putt for par which he missed giving Speith the title.

While Shane will be disappointed not to have won from the strong position he found himself in, he is sure to be delighted that his strong form continues as this was his third top three finish on the PGA Tour