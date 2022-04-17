Search

18 Apr 2022

Another top three finish for Shane Lowry on PGA Tour as he narrowly misses out on the win

Another strong result for Shane Lowry on PGA tour

Another strong result for Shane Lowry on PGA tour

Reporter:

Reporter

18 Apr 2022 12:06 AM

Off the back of his third place at The Masters last weekend, Shane Lowry recorded another third place finish on the PGA Tour this time at the RBC Heritage at Hilton Head. 

Shane put himself into position to win as he was in the lead after 13 holes of his round thanks to three birdies in three holes on the front nine but a double bogey on the very difficult par 3 fourteenth where his second shot rolled across the green and into the water dropped him back. 

Shane narrowly missed putts for birdie on 15, 16 and 17 and ultimately finished just one shot behind Jordan Speith and Patrick Cantlay. 

The two Americans went into a tense playoff where both found the bunker but Speith stuck his shot stone dead while Cantlay left himself a long putt for par which he missed giving Speith the title.  

While Shane will be disappointed not to have won from the strong position he found himself in, he is sure to be delighted that his strong form continues as this was his third top three finish on the PGA Tour 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media