Athletics club in Offaly wins local soccer club's Lotto Jackpot

The cheque presentation from Gallen United Soccer Club to members of the Ferbane AC committee
An athletics club in Offaly has had a big windfall as it won the local soccer club's Lotto Jackpot
Ferbane AC won Gallen Utd’s weekly lotto jackpot of €2,400.
The club says the win is most welcome and will be put to good use in aiding club development. Ferbane AC extended sincere thanks to Gallen Utd for presenting the cheque.
Gallen Utd have always been steadfast supporters of Ferbane AC and are never found wanting when it comes to allowing the use of their facilities by the Athletic Club for races or training.
Ferbane AC would like to acknowledge Gallen Utd’s excellent committee who have provided such assistance to us down through the years.
A queue forms in Tullamore on Friday evening to sign books of condolences following the deaths of Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee in Sligo
Éilis Ward a past pupil of the Sacred Heart School in Tullamore has won an opportunity to study in France
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.