16 Apr 2022

Athletics club in Offaly wins local soccer club's Lotto Jackpot

The cheque presentation from Gallen United Soccer Club to members of the Ferbane AC committee

Reporter:

Reporter

16 Apr 2022 1:32 PM

An athletics club in Offaly has had a big windfall as it won the local soccer club's Lotto Jackpot

Ferbane AC won Gallen Utd’s weekly lotto jackpot of €2,400.

The club says the win is most welcome and will be put to good use in aiding club development. Ferbane AC extended sincere thanks to Gallen Utd for presenting the cheque.

Gallen Utd have always been steadfast supporters of Ferbane AC and are never found wanting when it comes to allowing the use of their facilities by the Athletic Club for races or training.

Ferbane AC would like to acknowledge Gallen Utd’s excellent committee who have provided such assistance to us down through the years.

