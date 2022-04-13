Search

13 Apr 2022

Ukrainian exiles turn out in force to lend a hand at Offaly Spring Clean

Shane Murray, chairman, Tullamore Tidy Towns briefs volunteers at the Spring Clean on Saturday last

Tribune Reporter

13 Apr 2022

editor@tullamoretribune.ie

Spring Clean Tullamore took place over the weekend with many people from across the community taking part in litter picks on the streets, estates, approach roads and along the canal.

Huge support came from our recent visitors from Ukraine who turned out in force to lend a hand. It was great to see the residents' associations and estate teams working away on litter picking, sweeping and planting as Tullamore Tidy Towns prepares for another successful year in making Tullamore look as good as possible.

Special thanks to the Tullamore Canoe Club for their cleanup on the Canal and also Leavy's Centra for the refreshments after a great morning's work. Many thanks to the Tullamore Chamber and businesses who got behind the initiative and took on the clean-up challenge around their premises and offered some of their staff time to take help out.

On standby throughout the day were the Offaly County Council team taking part and collecting bags from various litter black spots.

Also thanks to those who couldn't help out on Saturday but contacted Tidy Towns to let them know they would be out in the coming days and weeks ahead. A group from Tullamore College performed a litter pick in their area and the Green School group has more initiatives planned along with many schools around Tullamore.

“The support from the community is stronger than ever, as Tullamore aims for another gold medal in 2022”, commented Shane Murray, newly elected Chair of Tullamore Tidy Towns.

“We are not too far away from winning on a national level and Team Tullamore with the support of Offaly County Council, Tullamore Chamber of Commerce and Waterways Ireland, we can take the top spot if we all pull together”.

The groups are looking forward to their next official get together on Wednesday April 27at 7pm, meeting up at Kilbride Plaza and will continue each Wednesday in the months ahead.

Many people, groups and businesses will plan their own time and are encouraged to complete projects as part of the Tullamore Credit Union “Tidy Tullamore” initiative which is an annual competition for estates, streets and businesses and we would ask you to share photos and videos of your projects on social media and email in any details to Tullamore Tidy Towns. Join in, have fun and meet some new people. More details on tidytowns.ie

