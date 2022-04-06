Gardai issue on-the-spot fines for tinted windows during Car Rally in Offaly

A number of on-the-spot fines for excessively tinted windows were issued by the Guards during the Birr Car Rally on Sunday.
Gardai in Offaly issued a number of on-the-spot fines during the Birr Car Rally in the Birr area on Sunday.
A Garda spokesperson told The Midland Tribune that the Birr Car Rally, which was the second round of the Triton Showers-backed Motorsport Ireland National Rally Championship, passed off very well on Sunday.
The Rally was a large event with a large number of cars racing and big crowds watching, especially in Rath, where there was a service centre.
Gardai said some on-the-spot fines were issued for illegal parking and tinted windows.
Gardai used a tint reader which can tell if the tint is blocking too much light and therefore impairing the driver's vision in a dangerous fashion.
Kilcormac/Killoughey won the Rince Foirne title for the third time in a row at the Leinster Scor na nOg finals last weekend.
