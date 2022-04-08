Ukrainian refugees receive warm welcome after arriving in Offaly

A total of 35 Ukrainian refugees have arrived in Birr and are being accommodated in the Outdoor Education Centre on Roscrea Road.

It is expected that another 15 refugees will be following them in the near future.

“We have been overwhelmed and heartened by our local community and the support that has been offered to date for the Ukrainian Refugees we are currently hosting,” said Mary Clarke Manager of Birr OEC. “The Birr community have really rallied around and we are incredibly proud to be part of it.”

The refugees are sleeping in the three dormitories in the centre, and a kitchen in the premises is providing them with food.

Most of these displaced people travelled for ten days to get to Birr. They flew into Dublin and were briefly accommodated in City West, which is where many of the Ukrainians are sent for registration before being sent on to a more permanent living space, such as in Birr.

Some of the displaced people in Birr are in a vulnerable, fragile emotional condition. They have been through a trauma and are in a state of shock.

Some of them are families, some are single people. Outside of the family groups they haven't met each other before.

On Thursday afternoon the OEC was contacted and told that the displaced people would be arriving the following morning. When they arrived in Birr on Friday morning they were very tired.

The word went out and the community rallied around magnificently, including St Vincent de Paul, Birr Castle and Birr Leisure Centre. The Leisure Centre offered free swims to the new arrivals and the castle offered strolls in the gardens. A number of Birr women arrived at the OEC with clothing. Fifty duvets arrived from the County Arms and Dooly's Hotel. Electricians and plumbers worked in the OEC to make sure everything was geared up appropriately for the new arrivals.

Mary Clarke said that unfortunately, due to capacity, the OEC is unable to receive anymore donations from the community, “but all donations are still welcome through the Volunteer Centre in Tullamore. Due to the varying needs the Volunteer Centre is coordinating the efforts. Please contact Deirdre Fox 0830154668 for further information. Again we are beyond grateful and proud of our community.”

Cllr John Carroll warmly praised the efforts of Mary Clarke, the OEC staff and everyone in Birr who has assisted. He praised Offaly Local Development Company which is also working on the refugees' immediate needs, health, welfare, education, etc.

Doras, a national migrant and refugee support organisation, said that Ireland's response to the crisis “has been a mammoth effort and it is a credit to all involved”.

Doras praised “the provision of a joined-up interagency hub at Dublin Airport, the speedy processing of PPS numbers, and the scramble to source accommodation.”

“These are people who have made a long and harrowing journey to flee a brutal war,” said a Doras spokesperson, speaking about all Ukrainian refugees entering Ireland. “Many have been separated from husbands, family and friends at home, and some have lost people to the war or are living in fear that they will do so. What adults and children have witnessed is hard to comprehend and the level of trauma and distress is often evident.

“What we need now is a more coordinated response from the government, with proper resources allocated at the local level. This is especially true if we are to welcome 100,000 refugees as per government forecasts. Most Ukrainian refugees are sharing houses within the Eastern European communities, or are in emergency accommodation, or are being hosted by Irish families.”