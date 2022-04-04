Plans unveiled for dramatic change to pub in Offaly
Plans have been unveiled for a dramatic change of use for a pub in Offaly.
James Hiney intends to apply for permission for a development at Main Street / Chapel Street, Ferbane and J Hiney's Pub is set to receive a full transformation under the new plans.
The development plans consist of the following.
Permission for change of use from existing Public House to pharmacy shop/retail use on the ground floor level only.
Permission is also sought for alterations to all windows on front elevation and a new entrance and all associated site works.
Plans are set to be lodged with Offaly County Council in the near future.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.