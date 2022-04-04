Plans unveiled for dramatic change to pub in Offaly

Search

04 Apr 2022

New plans unveiled for Offaly Pub

Damian Moran

04 Apr 2022

damian@offalyexpress.ie

Plans have been unveiled for a dramatic change of use for a pub in Offaly.

James Hiney intends to apply for permission for a development at Main Street / Chapel Street, Ferbane and J Hiney's Pub is set to receive a full transformation under the new plans.

The development plans consist of the following.

Permission for change of use from existing Public House to pharmacy shop/retail use on the ground floor level only.

Permission is also sought for alterations to all windows on front elevation and a new entrance and all associated site works.


Plans are set to be lodged with Offaly County Council in the near future.

