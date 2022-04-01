Corrigan and Evans to be inducted into Offaly GAA hall of fame at Offaly GAA Awards

TWO of Offaly's most cherished hurlers and footballers will be inducted into the Bridge House/Offaly GAA hall of fame when their awards night takes place on Friday evening.

Hurling folk hero Mark Corrigan and football stalwart Sean Evans will be honoured at a condensed awards that will see the 2020 and 2021 players of the year receive their accolades.

Kinnitty man Corrigan was a brilliant forward in the 1980s, winning All-Ireland senior hurling medals in 1981 and 1985 and Leinster senior hurling ones in 1980, 1981, 1984, 1985, 1988, 1989 and 1990.

Evans was an excellent player on the Offaly side that won the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship in 1971 and 1972. The Ballyfore man was full forward in 1971 and midfield in 1972.

The awards could not be presented in the last two years because of Covid-19 restrictions so Friday evening will be a busy one in the Bridge House, Tullamore.

The annual awards scheme has been running for the past 20 years and, as usual, the 2020 and 2021 recipients include players from many clubs who enjoyed championship success. Where applicable, performances for club and county were taken into consideration by the selection committee. Former Offaly stars are inducted into the Hall of Fame each year.

Winners of Bridge House Hotel Offaly GAA Awards

2021 winners

Senior Football: Declan Hogan (Tullamore)

Senior Hurling: Conor Clancy (St Rynagh’s)

Ladies’ Football: Grainne Egan (Tullamore)

Camogie: Roisin Egan (St Rynagh’s)

Senior B Football: Ed Cullen (Clara)

Senior B Hurling: Joey Keenaghan (Clodiagh Gaels)

Intermediate Football: Keith O’Neill (Clonbullogue)

Intermediate Hurling: Michael Mulrooney (Birr)

Junior Football: Paul O’Toole (Tullamore)

Junior Hurling: Dan Kelleher (Brosna Gaels)

Under 20 Football: John Furlong (Tullamore)

Under 20 Hurling: Charlie Mitchell (Kilcormac-Killoughey)

Football Referee: Marius Stones (Clara)

Hurling Referee: Kieran Dooley (Drumcullen)

2020 Offaly GAA Award Winners

Senior Football: Niall McNamee (Rhode)

Senior Hurling: Ben Conneely (St Rynagh’s)

Ladies’ Football: Amy Gavin Mangan (Naomh Ciaran)

Camogie: Mairead Daly (St Rynagh’s)

Senior B Football: Kevin McDermott (Durrow)

Senior B Hurling: Patrick Delaney (Kinnitty)

Intermediate Football: Joseph O’Connor (St Rynagh’s)

Intermediate Hurling: Dara Maher (Shinrone)

Junior Football: Shane Tierney (Daingean)

Junior Hurling: Matthew McRedmond (Kinnitty)

Under 20 Football: Ciaran Burns (Tullamore)

Under 20 Hurling: Jack Screeeney (Kilcormac-Killoughey)

Football Referee: Marius Stones (Clara)

Hurling Referee: Adam Kinahan (Clodiagh Gaels)