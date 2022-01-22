Offaly team announced for Sunday's Walsh Cup clash with Dublin

Paddy Clancy in action for Offaly against Antrim.
The Offaly teams for Sunday's Walsh Cup clash with Dublin on St Brendan's Park at 2pm has been announced.
Offaly lost to Galway in their opening game but bounced back with a win last weekend against Antrim.
Dublin beat Antrim in their opening game and followed that up with a 3-29 to 0-19 win over Galway.
Supporters going to the game in Birr can buy their tickets by clicking here
The Offaly team announced for the game is as follows:
1: Conor Clancy (St Rynagh's)
2: Paddy Delaney (Kinnitty)
3: Ciaran Burke (Durrow)
4: David King (Coolderry)
5: Jack Screeney (Kilcormac/Killoughey)
6: Ben Conneely (St Rynagh's)
7: Killian Sampson (Shinrone)
8: Leon Fox (Belmont)
9 Ross Ravenhill (Durrow)
10: Eoghan Cahill (Birr)
11: Eimhin Kelly (Lusmagh)
12: Adrian Cleary (Shinrone)
13: John Murphy (Ballinamere)
14: Jason Sampson (Shinrone)
15: Brian Duignan (Durrow)
Paul Burns, left, and Adrian Gaffey will take charge of the county under-20 and 17s respectively. Photo Donegal GAA
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.