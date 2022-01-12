Search

12 Jan 2022

Number of patients with Covd-19 in Tullamore hospital remains constant despite high number of new cases in last week

Latest figures from the HSE show that despite there being a high number of patients in Tullamore hospital testing positive for Covid 19 in the last week, the overall number of patients with the virus in the hospital remains constant. 

According to HSE figures, there are currently 20 patients in the hospital who have tested positive for the virus. There is no data available on how many of these patients are being treated primarily for Covid-19 and how many have tested positive but are not symptomatic or are not being treated primarily for the virus. 

A week ago, there were 17 patients in the hospital who had tested positive for the virus but over the course of the week, 25 patients have tested positive. The peak number of patients with the virus in the hospital at any time was 21 while the highest number of cases detected in a day was seven. 

As of Tuesday evening, there were no general beds available in the hospital and no available beds in the hospital's ICU Unit. The hospital has asked people to only attend the A&E if absolutely essential. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

