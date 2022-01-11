Tullamore Hospital releases statement after influx of Covid-19 patients

The Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore is reminding patients to "consider other care options" before visiting the hospital as it experiences a very busy period.

A statement on Tuesday morning read: "The Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore is experiencing a very busy period with a significantly increased number of people requiring admission to the Hospital and an increasing number of Covid-19 presentations.

"The Hospital is reminding members of the public to consider their care options before presenting to the Emergency Department (ED). We advise that the public only attend our emergency services if absolutely essential."

In further advice, the hospital said: "If you are unwell, please go to your GP or pharmacy in the first instance. It is essential that we protect our emergency services for those who require emergency care. Do not delay in seeking medical attention if you suspect you are having a heart attack or stroke, please dial 999 or 112 in an emergency.

"Please do not attend ED seeking a PCR test as testing is only possible following a clinical assessment and a decision to admit a patient for treatment to the ward. Please follow the latest public health guidance announced by Government to help us protect and maintain essential services in these challenging times."

If you have to attend the ED in emergency situation please;

· ensure you wear a mask,

· practice social distancing and

· ensure you tell the triage personnel if you have any signs/symptoms of Covid.