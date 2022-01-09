BIG PICTURE GALLERY: Brilliant scenes as St Rynagh's claim All Ireland camogie title

St Rynagh's Camogie team made history on Saturday when they won the All Ireland Intermediate Club Camogie title in Semple Stadium defeating Gailltir of Waterford by 1-11 to 0-10. CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL REPORT ON THE GAME
There were incredible scenes at the final whistle as the St Rynagh's players celebrated their All Ireland success. PICTURES: INPHO and SPORTSFILE
CLICK NEXT> ABOVE TO GO THROUGH THE FULL GALLERY OF PICTURES FROM ST RYNAGH'S WIN
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.