Major Offaly house draw postponed but punters now in with ten extra chances to win cash prizes

THE draw to win a house or €300,000 in cash organised by the Killeigh Community Centre Development Association has been postponed.

The draw, a for a new house in Enfield, was due to take place on Monday last, January 3 but was put back by the committee.

“Unfortunately as we haven’t yet raised enough to cover the costs associated with the draw, we have made the difficult decision to defer the draw until December 19, 2022,” a spokespersonm for the committee told the Tribune.

She added: “This doesn’t affect anyone that has bought a ticket and all sold tickets remain valid.”

“Instead, our decision presents even more opportunity to win. In 2022, we will be having a minimum of 10 new bonus draws, giving 10 new chances to win cash, free tickets and other prizes.”

Killeigh Community Centre Development Association was established in February 2018 with the objective to develop a community centre to meet the needs of the whole community, both young and old.

“We are committed to this objective, and, with your support, we will be able to do this from the funds we are raising from our draw to win a house in Enfield or €300,000 cash.,” added the spokesperson.

Win a house In Enfield Fundraiser is ongoing. Visit www.winahouseinenfield.com or the facebook page: win a house in Enfield.