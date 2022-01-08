BIG PICTURE GALLERY: Spectacular turn out for Christmas Tractor Run in Tullamore

There was a spectacular turn out for the Tractor Run in Tullamore on Tuesday, December 28.
Over 400 tractors, classic cars and lorries entered the event with thousands of onlookers travelling to Market Square for the bumper run. The event raised funds for Dochas, the Offaly cancer support group. Pictures by Ger Rogers.
CLICK ON NEXT> ABOVE TO GO THROUGH THE GALLERY OF PICTURES
Shannon Touhey, left, tackling Leinster's Lauren Farrell McCabe while playing for Connacht in the interpros.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.