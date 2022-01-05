Offaly hotel forced to close due to high number of staff being unavailable for work
An Offaly hotel has taken the decision to close for a period of time due to a high number of Covid cases among staff.
In a post on Facebook, the Central Hotel in Tullamore said it was closing due to the high number of cases. It added that it was taking the decision for the safety of all employees and guests adding that it hopes to reopen on January 13.
Speaking on Midlands 103, General Manager Brian Reynolds said that up to 15 members of the team had become close contacts in the last number of days adding that with that it mind, the decision was taken to close the hotel.
After it closed, the hotel donated its perishable food to the Ken Smollen Food Appeal. Ken Smollen thanked the hotel for the donation stating, "thanks very much to the Manager Brian Reynolds and everyone at the Central Hotel Tullamore for their very generous donation of food. It's very much appreciated."
