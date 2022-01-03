Dramatic increase in number of patients with Covid-19 in Tullamore hospital in the last week

Search

03 Jan 2022

Reporter:

Reporter

There has been a dramatic increase in the number of patients with confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Tullamore hospital in last week with the number of cases more than doubling.

Figures from the HSE show that on Sunday, December 26, there were nine patients with confirmed cases of the virus being treated in the hospital. Two of those people were being treated in the hospital's Intensive Care Unit. At that time 25 available beds at the hospital and one available ICU bed.

Latest figures from the HSE show that there are now 19 patients with confirmed cases of Covid-19 being treated in the hospital with five more cases confirmed on Sunday alone. Of those patients, one is being treated in the Intensive Care Unit. The latest data shows that there are no available general or ICU beds in the hospital.

Minister gives update on reopening of schools, colleges and creches amidst record Covid case rates

Elsewhere in hospitals in the Midlands, the number of patients with Covid-19 in Portlaoise has increased from six to 15 while the number of patients in Mullingar has increased from seven to 14. In Portiuncla Hospital in Ballinasloe, the number of patients being treated has increased from six to 15.

Nationally, as of 8pm on Sunday, there were 758 patients in hospital with confirmed cases of Covid-19.

