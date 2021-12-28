No appointments available at half-open Tullamore Covid test centre

JUST three of the six bays in the Covid-19 test centre in Tullamore were open this morning after the Christmas break.

And though some people who wished to get PCR tests at the Clonminch facility were doing so early on Tuesday, those who logged onto the HSE website slightly later were told there were no appointments available.

In the last couple of weeks Offaly residents seeking test appointments have also been referred on to Athlone GAA Club, which is one of two test centres in Co Westmeath.

The advice on the website on Tuesday before lunchtime was: “If there are no appointments currently available, check back later. Appointments may become available later in the day.”

However, those aged 40 or over and who wished to received the Covid booster vaccine could do so at the Clonminch centre from 10.15am to 3pm, as could healthcare worked aged 30 and over.

The unavailability of tests for other categories comes at a time when demand has rocketed with the onset of the Omicron variant.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan has also strongly advised anyone experiencing symptoms of the virus, however mild, to self-isolate and arrange a PCR test.

Most people who have symptoms or have been identified as close contacts of a person who has tested positive have been self-administering antigen tests.

In the event of an antigen test being positive, they are advised to confirm the result with a PCR test.

Before lunchtime today, there was one appointment slot available at one of the Dublin centres, the Explorium, National Sport and Science Centre, Blackglen Road but it was snapped up very quickly.

When another appointment became available at St Laurence's GAA Club, Killeen, Narraghmore, Co Kildare, it was also booked online rapidly.

People anxious to get tests have been trawling through all of the counties and test centres listed on the HSE website.

In a statement released on St Stephen's Day, Dr Holohan acknowledged that test centres were busy and advised against gathering in crowded places including retail environments.

He said: “It is important that all of us continue to reduce our contacts and avoid crowded places, to the greatest extent possible, as we see the Omicron variant become the dominant variant of Covid-19 in Ireland.

“We know that this variant is more transmissible than even the highly transmissible Delta variant. As such, please do not socialise or meet indoors with people from other households.”