Staggering number of Covid-19 cases reported in Ireland over Christmas period

More than 10,000 new Covid-19 cases announced on St Stephen's Day
There have been a staggering number of new cases of Covid-19 reported in Ireland on St Stephen's Day.
There have been 10,404 new cases of Covid-19 reported by the Department of Health today, Sunday, December 26 (St Stephen's Day).
The figures for the previous two days were;
Christmas Day: 13,765
Christmas Eve: 11,182
As of 8am today, 426 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 91 are in ICU.
In anticipation of large volumes of case numbers over the coming period the daily case number announced will be based on positive SARS-CoV-2 results uploaded to the HSE COVID Care Tracker the preceding day. These data are provisional.
