Search

24 Dec 2021

Significant decrease in new cases of Covid-19 in one area in Offaly in the last week

Significant decrease in new cases of Covid-19 in one area in Offaly in the last week

Significant decrease in new cases of Covid-19 in one area in Offaly in the last week

Reporter:

Reporter

New cases of Covid-19 have fallen in two areas in Offaly in the last week with the third area recording a marginal increase. 

Cases have fallen for the second week in a row in the Birr Area and it now has one of the lower rates in the country. The Edenderry Area recorded a slight decrease in new cases week however the Tullamore Area recorded a slight increase.

The latest figures from the HSE are from December 7 to December 20.

The Birr Area has seen a significant decrease in new cases again in the last week. Latest figures from the HSE show that there were 207 new cases in the last two weeks in the area compared to 286 in the preceding 14 days. The week before there were 338 cases in the area. The 14 Day Incidence Rate for the area has decreased to 812.5 cases per 100,000. 

According to the latest figures, there were 367 new cases in the Edenderry area in the last 14 days compared to 393 in the previous two weeks. The 14 Day Incidence Rate for the Edenderry Area now stands at 1,573.4 cases per 100,000. Despite the decrease in cases, the Edenderry Area still has the highest rate of Covid-19 in Offaly.

According to the figures from the HSE, there were 355 new cases reported in the Tullamore Area in the last 14 days compared to 344 from December 7 to December 20. The 14 Day incidence Rate for the Tullamore Area stands at 1,217.5 cases per 100,000. 

PICTURES: Huge cannabis operation busted in Offaly

Case of Tullamore man who stole up €250,000 is put back to January

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media