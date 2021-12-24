Significant decrease in new cases of Covid-19 in one area in Offaly in the last week

New cases of Covid-19 have fallen in two areas in Offaly in the last week with the third area recording a marginal increase.

Cases have fallen for the second week in a row in the Birr Area and it now has one of the lower rates in the country. The Edenderry Area recorded a slight decrease in new cases week however the Tullamore Area recorded a slight increase.

The latest figures from the HSE are from December 7 to December 20.

The Birr Area has seen a significant decrease in new cases again in the last week. Latest figures from the HSE show that there were 207 new cases in the last two weeks in the area compared to 286 in the preceding 14 days. The week before there were 338 cases in the area. The 14 Day Incidence Rate for the area has decreased to 812.5 cases per 100,000.

According to the latest figures, there were 367 new cases in the Edenderry area in the last 14 days compared to 393 in the previous two weeks. The 14 Day Incidence Rate for the Edenderry Area now stands at 1,573.4 cases per 100,000. Despite the decrease in cases, the Edenderry Area still has the highest rate of Covid-19 in Offaly.

According to the figures from the HSE, there were 355 new cases reported in the Tullamore Area in the last 14 days compared to 344 from December 7 to December 20. The 14 Day incidence Rate for the Tullamore Area stands at 1,217.5 cases per 100,000.