Case of Tullamore man who stole up to €250,000 is put back to January

Laurence Murphy from Tullamore was remanded on continuing bail until January
The case of a Tullamore man who defrauded people out of money when he posed as an auctioneer for Savills in Dublin, was put back to January 31 2022, when he came before Tuesday’s December 21 circuit court.
Laurence Murphy, Clonminch, was due to pay €81,000 compensation to this week's court. He had paid €30,000 on Thursday December 9.
Judge Francis Comerford, who was sitting in Tullamore instead of Judge Keenan Johnson, remanded Mr Murphy on continuing bail under the same conditions to the January sittings.
Mr Murphy is facing a six-and-a-half year jail sentence for stealing up to €250,000 when he took money from people who believed they were buying land when it wasn't his to sell.
