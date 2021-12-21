Gardai investigating early morning arson attack in Tullamore FILE PIC
Gardai are investigating an early morning arson attack in Tullamore.
Gardaí and emergency services attended an incident of Criminal Damage by Fire that occurred at approximately 3:30am this morning in the town.
A vehicle was damaged in the course of this incident. No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.
