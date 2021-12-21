Plans unveiled for extension to popular tourist site in Offaly.
Plans have unveiled for an extension to a popular tourist site in Offaly.
John Clendennen intends to apply for permission to expand the popular Giltraps Glamping site in Kinnitty.
The plans include the construction of four additional log cabins and alterations to existing shower and toilet facilities. The plan is to add one additional shower and toilet facility.
A planning application is due to be lodged in the near future with Offaly County Council.
Peat being harvested on a Bord na Móna bog has come to an end now the compensation for its loss has taken a step forward
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.