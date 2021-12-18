Forecaster warns weather could be very cold for Ireland for Christmas with possible snow. PIC WX Charts
A forecaster is warning that the weather could be very cold for Ireland for Christmas Day with possible snow on the day too.
In a post on Facebook today , Weather Alerts Ireland says that cold weather is set to push across Ireland late next week but there is still uncertainty as to when the cold snap will hit.
It states that both the evening ECMWF and GFS are forecasting cold air pushing down over Ireland around Christmas. The ECMWF model is forecasting this cold air to push down on Christmas Eve and the GFS is forecasting St Stephens Day.
