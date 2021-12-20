Amazing Offaly chef creates truly staggering Christmas cake that's in a league of its own
An amazing Offaly chef has created a truly staggering Christmas cake that is on display for all to see.
In previous years Head Pastry Chef at the Bridge House in Tullamore, Claire Purcell Pidgeon, has made some incredible cakes, including one of the Bridge House Hotel itself, but this year she has taken it to another level.
The incredibly talented chef went many steps further taking countless hours putting together this staggering creation of O'Connor Park in Tullamore. It's an absolute work of art, an we'd bet a very tasty one too!!!!
