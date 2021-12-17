Offaly man admits having heroin for sale or supply
A MAN pleaded guilty at Tullamore Circuit Court last week to having heroin for sale or supply in Birr.
Oliver Murphy, 42, of 27 McAuley Drive, Birr, admitted having diamorphine (heroin) for sale or supply to others on November 24 last year at his own address.
Colm Smyth, SC, defending, told Judge Keenan Johnson that Mr Murphy was a recovering heroin addict and said a probation report should be prepared for him before sentencing. “It may be of benefit to hear what the back story is,” said Mr Smyth.
Judge Johnson remanded Mr Murphy on continuing bail to April 5 next for sentencing and in addition to directing the preparation of a probation report, he also extended the defendant's legal aid certificate to cover the cost of a medical report.
