'Difficult travel conditions' firecast as Met Éireann issues Fog Warning for Ireland

Met Eireann is warning of difficult driving conditions this evening and overnight.
A fog warning has been issued nationwide from 7pm this evening until 9am on Tuesday morning.
Met Éireann is advising motorists to drive with caution due to difficult travel conditions.
Fog is forecast to develop in some areas with reduced visibility leading to difficult travel conditions.
Pullough village. The Grand Canal Greenway, Turraun Bog and the Harry Clarke windows in the church make this village an attractive destination.
Rev Fran Grasham has hung up a sandbag Christmas stocking to focus on the hunger crisis in South Sudan
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.