12 Dec 2021

One area sees significant jump in new cases as Covid cases rise across Offaly

Reporter:

Reporter

Cases of Covid-19 are increasing in all areas of Offaly according to the latest figures from the HSE. 

Tullamore and Birr registered relatively small increases but there has been a significant jump in new cases in the last seven days in the Edenderry Area.

The latest figures are from November 23 to December 6.

According to the latest figures, there were 316 new cases in the Edenderry area in the last 14 days compared to 237 in the previous two weeks. The 14 Day Incidence Rate for the Edenderry Area now stands at 1,354.7 cases per 100,000. The Edenderry Area still has the highest rate of Covid-19 in Offaly.

The Birr Area has seen another increase in new cases in the last week. Latest figures from the HSE show that there were 338 new cases in the last two weeks in the area compared to 316 in the preceding 14 days. The 14 Day Incidence Rate for the area has increased to 1,326.7 cases per 100,000. 

According to the figures from the HSE, there were 282 new cases reported in the Tullamore Area in the last 14 days compared to 264 from November 16 to November 29. The 14 Day incidence Rate for the Tullamore Area stands at 967.1 cases per 100,000. 

The latest figures from the HPSC show that there were 538 new cases in Offaly in the last seven days with 930. Offaly has the 11th highest rate of the virus in the country.

