Gardai in Tullamore investigating series of burglaries around housing estates in the town
Gardai in Tullamore are investigating a series of burglaries around housing estates in the town.
Gardai are investigating a number of burglaries that occurred on Tuesday evening at a number of locations around housing estates in Tullamore.
They are appealing for information from people in the Cill Bán, Driom Liath, Chancery Park, and Carrig Cluain estates and from anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity between 2pm and 9pm.
Anyone with information can contact Tullamore Gardai at 057 93 27600 or 1800 666 11.
