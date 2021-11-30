Tullamore Credit Union staff scoop two major national awards

Staff at Tullamore Credit Union are celebrating after scooping two major national awards.

Tullamore Credit Union scooped the awards for Consumer Credit Team of the Year and Credit Union Team of the Year at the Irish Credit Management Awards.

The Credit Union Team Award is voted for by peers making it even more sweet for the proud team in Tullamore.

Representatives of the credit union staff were delighted, honoured and a little humbled to be the recipients of these two awards at the ceremony in Dublin recently.

Both awards reflect the staff's continued commitment to providing the highest levels of member service possible in a friendly, welcoming but professional manner.

The team at Tullamore Credit Union says they are 'ever-mindful' that the credit union is built on strong local foundations, with members at the heart of all they do – providing products and services in the Credit Union way is what we do best.

