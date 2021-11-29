PROPERTY: Truly unique fairy tale house in Offaly is on the market

A truly unique house in Offaly that looks like it could be straight out of a fairy tale house is on the market.
Located at Garbally, Blueball the incredible three-bedroom house is on the market for €395,000.
CLICK ON NEXT> ABOVE TO TAKE A LOOK AROUND THIS STUNNING HOME
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.