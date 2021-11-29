Lucky Offaly punter scoops huge win from small bet
A punter in Offaly has huge cause for celebration after a flutter on the horses delivered a four-figure bonanza last week.
The anonymous customer struck their bet in their local BoyleSports shop placing four horses running at Exeter, Navan and Uttoxeter into a €1 Lucky 15 bet amounting to a stake of €15.
The first winner was Favori De Sivola in the 2pm at Exeter at 10/1 which was quickly followed by Soupy Soups in the 2.40 at Uttoxeter (4/1) and Balkardy in the 3pm at Exeter (9/2). The final piece of the jigsaw was Futurum Regem in the 4.20 at Navan (12/1).
Two winners from their four selections saw the total stake of €15 turned into a mega windfall of €6,551.
Sarah Kinsella, Spokesperson for BoyleSports commented, "this was a real masterstroke, so we tip our hats to our Offaly customer and congratulate them on their stunning win which saw them pocket a sensational amount of €6,551 from a €15 bet.”
