Gardai arrest man after alleged serious assault in the Midlands

A man is currently being interviewed by detectives in connection to an alleged serious assault in Lanesboro during the early hours of this morning
The victim,who is in his 20s, was allegedly attacked shortly after midnight.
He was taken to Mullingar's Midland Regional Hospital for treatment to what have been described as non life threatening injuries.
Gardai later arrested a man in his forties following a search operation.
He is being held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.
