Bidding war ends with sale of charming Offaly lodge

A two-bedroom period lodge only a minute’s drive from the M7 motorway interchange at Moneygall, Co Offaly, has sold at auction for almost 40% more than its reserve.

Busherstown Lodge, which is in need of some renovation, sold after 37 bids for €110,000 from a reserve of €80,000 in Youbid.ie’s latest online auction.

The 96 sq mts house is very well located, around 2km from the centre of Moneygall village and all its amenities.

The accommodation includes a kitchen/dining room, living room, two bedrooms, en suite and an attic room Outside, there is a storage shed, rear vehicle access off the adjoining lane and a driveway to the front.

The October 27 auction featured apartments, a variety of residential house types and agricultural land from eight different counties.

94% of properties were sold on the day with prices, on average, around 14% above reserves.

