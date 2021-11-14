Man seriously injured in stabbing in centre of Midlands town

A man has been seriously injured in a stabbing incident in the centre of a Midlands town

Gardaí in Portlaoise are investigating an assault which occurred on Main Street, Portlaoise in the early hours of the morning on Saturday, November 13.

A man in his 40s, was seriously injured during the incident. He was taken to Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise and was later transferred to St. James’ Hospital, Dublin. His condition is described as serious but stable.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward. Gardaí are particularly appealing to any persons that were near the junction of Main Street and Church Street in Portlaoise between 3am and 3.30am on Saturday, November 13 to make contact with them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 8674100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Investigating Gardaí are also aware of video footage of the incident and the aftermath currently circulating online.

They are requesting that people do not share this material.