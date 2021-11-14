Offaly man wins big jackpot in community group's Lotto

Ger and his family receiving the cheque. Pic: Bridie Roe
The Ballycommon Organisation for Local Development (B.O.L.D.) lotto was recently won.
The winner, Gerard Peyton, collected his cheque last week after his lucky numbers came up trumps.
Gerard used the online Clubforce App to purchase his ticket (tickets are still available from local shops or any committee member).
The committee members Damien, Brid, Lily, Gerry and Audrey congratulated the Peyton family and wished them well. The funds from the lotto support projects and services in the local community.
The jackpot is now €4,600 and all support is greatly appreciated.
