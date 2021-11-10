Another great week for Offaly dogs with six more winners across the country

The second round of the Leger, in Limerick, dominated the week’s racing, in conjunction with Mullingars top event of the year, the Fair Warrior, plus a selection of Offaly winners, it was once again another vintage week of greyhound racing in both the midlands and across the country.

Early Week Racing

The start of the week was somewhat quiet with the exception of the final of the Dysert Kennels ON2 unraced stake in Enniscorthy on Monday. The winner Sublime (Jaytee Jet- Droopys Breeze) took the right night to win his first race and the €1.2k pot, in 29.32 (20 slow), by one length for owner/trainer John Byrne.

Friday’s Racing

Some top class racing in Clonmel with the final of one stake and semi-finals of another. The final of the Explosive Boy ON2 unraced bitch stake went according to plan as Clogheen Lass (Laughil Duke - Leevalley Dancer) showed her class as she won all four rounds and the final four lengths in 28.57 with the winners cheque of €1.5k going to Graham Holland.

In the semi-finals of the Munster Juvenile Cup, Chubbys Best won the first, again for Holland, in 28.65 by four lengths, and Galloping Blake the second for Una Creed in 28.57 by one length.In Kilkenny, the quarter-finals of the Deadly Kennels A2 stake dominated a decent card, fastest of the four was Lemon Yohan for Stradbally trainer Karol Ramsbottom, in 28.85 (20 slow) by seven lengths, at 4/6.

First Offaly winner of the week was in Newbridge, No Way Limit had his second career win for Geashill Owner Thomas Garry in an A3 contest, in 28.99 by four lengths, at 2/1.

Two finals of note in Shelbourne Park, the first was in an A2 sweepstake, Carrauntoohil (Bull Run Bolt- Ranchers Queen) won by a head, in 29.02 at 3/1, with the €1.5k pot going home with Ramsbottom. The second final was in an A3 600 yard stake, Glory Douran (Droopys Sydney - Glory Kitty) was too good for her rivals in 32.70 by four lengths at 2/5 with Shiela Duncan winning the €1.1k winners prize. One Offaly winner on the supporting card, in an A3 race, Droopys Thorn won in 28.87 by one length at 5/2 for Kinnitty owner Jeannette Mackenzie.

Saturday’s Racing

In Galway, in an A4 contest, the Moneygall owner made the long trip but duly collected the spoils as Lingrawn Junior won in 29.21 (20 slow) by three lengths at 5/2. The final of the SIS Fair Warrior open 400 was the main event in Mullingar, always a very competitive race and no different this year, the winner was a worthy one as Ela Supremo (Ballymac Best - Mashmad Eyebrows) won by three lengths, at 5/4, in 21.34 (20 slow) with the €5k purse going to Peter Cronin.

In the semi-finals of the Lodgefield Kennels A5 stake, Droopys Lively won the first for William Perry in 29.69 (50 slow) by two lengths at 3/1. Off The Beat the second for Daniel O’Reilly in 29.84 (50 slow), by four lengths, at a well gambled 1/2. One Offaly winner, Hear It Babe won an A1 race in 29.66 (50 slow) by a head at 3/1 for Clara owner Bernard (Sonny) Walsh.

Some top class racing in Shelbourne Park where three valuable final took place. The final of the Shelbourne Puppy Oaks also went to script as Scooby Duchess (Droopys Sydney - Whitings Gift) was a one length winner of the €3.5k prize at 4/5 for Killenaule trainer Jennifer O’Donnell. The winning time was a fast 28.37. In the final of the Talking Dogs Novice 750, Generous Angel (Ballymac Matt - Overtwother) also won €3.5k for his owner Brian Larkin in 42.19 by two lengths at 4/7. In the final of an AO stake, Meenagh Myles (World Class - Havana Lottie) was first past the post for Michael Corr, in 28.76 by a head at even money favorite, €2k to the winner here. In the semi-finals of the RCETS AO sweepstake, Storys Direct was first past the line in the first for Murt Leahy, in 28.41 by five lengths at 5/2, and Rahale Podge the second for Holland in 28.51 by one length at 5/4.

Irish St. Leger

Eight super heats in the second round of the Matchbook Betting Exchange Irish St.Leger in Limerick on Saturday. There was a treble on the night for Pat Buckley as well as a double for Liam Dowling and Graham Holland. Fastest on the night was Russian Glory for Holland in 29.43 by five lengths at 4/1. Next fastest was veteran dog Ballymac Wild who was having his twenty first career win for Dowling in 29.47 by two lengths at 5/4. All the big hitters are still involved heading into Saturday’s quarter-finals and picking the winner at this stage an impossible task.

Sunday’s Racing

Three Offaly winners at the matinee in Mullingar. First up was Weather Snap for Ballycommon owner Peter Raine in an A6 grade in 29.98 by six lengths at 5/4. In an A5 grade, Ripple Affect came from last to get up on the line and win by two lengths, in 29.88 by two lengths at 5/4, for Edenderry trainer David Hanlon. Our final winner of the week was in an A3 grade as Lingrawn Elody had his thirteenth career win in 29.79 by one length, at a decent 8/1, for Mary Jones. All races in Mullingar were rated .50 slow.

Upcoming Events

Friday, final of the Munster Juvenile Cup in Clonmel. Saturday, quarterfinals of the Leger in Limerick, final of the Lodgefield Kennels A5 in Mullingar and final of an AO stake in Shelbourne.

Special notice

This weekend the Greyhound Board are organizing special events in all tracks called “Ag Rasaiocht Le Cheile” to remember all those who have tragically passed away from this epidemic. Entry is free to all tracks with the purchase of a €2 race card going to Alone. Newbridge on Friday and Mullingar on Saturday would be the nearest tracks to us in the midlands. Please support.

Tribune Offaly dog of the week

This week the nod goes to Hear It Babe, who won an A1 race in Mullingar in a fast 29.66 (50 slow), for Clara owner Sonny Walsh.

Offaly winners

Six Offaly winners this week. Congratulations to all involved.