Search

08/11/2021

Offaly man put off the road for four years for driving offences

Offaly man put off the road for four years for driving offences

Offaly man put off the road for four years for driving offences

Reporter:

Reporter

A man pleaded guilty to a number of driving offences at a recent sitting of Tullamore District Court.

James McCarthy, 6 Drumbane, Birr drove while he was disqualified and also had no tax or insurance at Railway Road, Birr on September 20 last.

On March 4, 2021, Mr McCarthy had been disqualified from driving for two years.

His solicitor Donal Farrelly said the defendant had prostate cancer and serious mental health issues. He had always worked as a landscaper and gardener and was trying to keep money on the table.

Mr Farrelly said the defendant’s partner was very worried about his mental state and he asked Judge Catherine Staines not to jail him.

Judge Staines said Mr McCarthy had been driving while disqualified. She imposed a three month sentence but suspended it for one year. She disqualified him from driving for four years.

Mr McCarthy is also facing a charge of assault causing harm. On May 30, 2021, a man alleged he was assaulted by Mr McCarthy and was taken to Tullamore hospital.

Judge Staines put the matter back to November 24 2021 when Mr McCarthy will be required to plead guilty or he will be given a date for a hearing.

Judge in Tullamore asked not to sentence defendant to Midlands Prison due to death threats

Three month prison sentence for man who assaulted a juvenile in Offaly

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media