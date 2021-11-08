Offaly man put off the road for four years for driving offences

A man pleaded guilty to a number of driving offences at a recent sitting of Tullamore District Court.

James McCarthy, 6 Drumbane, Birr drove while he was disqualified and also had no tax or insurance at Railway Road, Birr on September 20 last.

On March 4, 2021, Mr McCarthy had been disqualified from driving for two years.

His solicitor Donal Farrelly said the defendant had prostate cancer and serious mental health issues. He had always worked as a landscaper and gardener and was trying to keep money on the table.

Mr Farrelly said the defendant’s partner was very worried about his mental state and he asked Judge Catherine Staines not to jail him.

Judge Staines said Mr McCarthy had been driving while disqualified. She imposed a three month sentence but suspended it for one year. She disqualified him from driving for four years.

Mr McCarthy is also facing a charge of assault causing harm. On May 30, 2021, a man alleged he was assaulted by Mr McCarthy and was taken to Tullamore hospital.

Judge Staines put the matter back to November 24 2021 when Mr McCarthy will be required to plead guilty or he will be given a date for a hearing.