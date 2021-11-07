Three month prison sentence for man who assaulted a juvenile in Offaly

A three month sentence in the Midlands Prison was handed down to a man who assaulted a juvenile in Kilcormac, at last week's sitting of Tullamore District Court.

On April 15, 2021, Pat Craven, Main Street, Kilcormac had assaulted the victim by punching him a number of times in the face.

He had also answered his door with a knife on the same date.

Solicitor for the defendant, Donal Farrelly said the Injured party had kicked Mr Craven's door a number of times and shouted at him. He said Mr Craven was taking care of his elderly father who is 75.

Judge Catherine Staines said on December 11, 2019 she had given Mr Craven a ten month suspended sentence for a section 3 assault.

Imposing three months she said under no circumstances should anyone be punched in the head, especially a juvenile.

She told Mr Farrelly that if Mr Craven has a problem with some people he should go to the gardai.

She gave leave to appeal the sentence.