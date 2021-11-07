Cannabis jellies seized in Offaly house by gardai

Gardaí shocked as cannabis jellies are seized in Offaly house
It has been a busy couple of weeks in the Birr Garda District with several incidents taking place.
Gardaí recently conducted a search of a house in Kilcormac during which they discovered and seized a small number of cannabis jellies. A middle-aged man was arrested and charged.
The cannabis jellies are packaged to look like Haribo jellies but carry the name 'Caribo'.
Running up to Halloween the Food Safety Authority of Ireland warned parents to be vigilant about these “sweets”. Six children under the age of ten were treated during an eight week period after eating them. Children could potentially fall into a coma after their ingestion.
