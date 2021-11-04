Thieves ransack houses in two neighbouring Offaly towns

Thieves ransack houses in two Offaly towns. FILE PIC
Thieves have ransacked houses in two neighbouring towns in Offaly.
Between 8pm and 11pm they broke into a house on Tullamore Road, Cloghan, on Thursday October 21 and thoroughly searched the premises.
Gardai said they broke in through a rear window and left with a small sum of cash.
Between Wednesday October 20 and Friday October 22 a vacant house in Shannonharbour was also ransacked. Gardai said entry was made through the rear door, which was damaged. The intruders had a very good look for items of value but, seeing nothing, left the scene.
Action sought on long-awaOffaly Primary Care Centre finally gets the green lightited Primary Care Centre in Offaly town
Offaly County Council has refused permission for the construction of 60 dwellings on Arden Road, Tullamore
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.