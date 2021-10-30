Suspended prison sentence for Offaly youth selling drugs

Suspended prison sentence for youth selling drugs
An underage youth received a suspended prison sentence for selling drugs during last week's sitting of Tullamore Court.
Sergeant James O'Sullivan informed the court that when the Gardai searched the 17 year old's home in Tullamore they found seven grammes of cannabis, eleven ecstasy tablets worth €110 and weighing scales.
The defending solicitor said his client had found life difficult and had been subjected to bullying.
The solicitor said his client has thankfully put drug use and the sale of drugs behind him.
Judge Catherine Staines asked the Garda if the youth was still involved in drugs. The Garda said he was.
The Judge imposed a prison sentence of ten months but suspended it for a year. "If you continue to sell drugs," she said to the defendant, "then you will go to prison. Is that clear?"
The defendant said it was.
