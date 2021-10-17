Incredible response to fundraiser after former Offaly footballer's house burns down
There has been a truly incredible response to a fundraiser launched on Thursday after former Offaly intercounty footballer Nigel Grennan and his wife Lisa's house burned down on Thursday.
Nigel played with the Offaly footballers in the mid-2000s and has been living in Mount Temple, Co Westmeath. He and his wife Lisa, a well-known singer, completed work on their house just two years ago.
In a devastating blow, their house burned to the ground in the incident on Thursday, October 14. The blaze is being investigated by Westmeath County Council.
Luckily, Nigel, Lisa and their two children were out of the house at the time of the fire.
The community and friends of Lisa and Nigel have rallied and established a GoFundMe page and in just three days it has already raised a staggering €87,000.
You can donate by clicking here
