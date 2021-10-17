Prominent building in Tullamore set to get new lease of life as development plans approved

A prominent building in Tullamore is set to get a new lease of life as plans to develop it have been approved.
The building on High Street, formerly the offices of Raymond Allen & Co, will be converted into a number of apartments with a two-storey extension set to be constructed to the rear of the building.
Once completed, the building will house three one-bedroom apartments and two one-bedroom studio apartments.
Offaly County Council has granted permission with 10 conditions attached.
Before work commences, the developer is being asked to submit new drawings for the bicycle covered area, detailed landscaping and new drawings for communal clothes area and bin storage.
The developer will also be required to pay a Development Contribution of €15,302 and another €15,000 contribution to the council for a shortfall of car parking spaces.
