Plans to turn iconic Offaly building into green hub

There are plans afoot to turn an iconic building in Kilcormac into a green hub.

This exciting project is being funded by the Just Transition fund, which has granted €910,349 to Offaly Local Development Company to drive the work.

The iconic building is Fiesta Hall.

Fiesta Hall was block built in 1961 by local butcher & builder Paddy McCormack. The property has been used as a Town Hall; District Court; Ballroom Dancing; Music via Events and Showbands; Drama & Plays; Court House; Food Hall; Town Cinema; Bingo Hall & Various Events. It's a large building, 5,900 square feet.

This formerly active and important hub in the town has been unused and empty for many years and is an eyesore, bringing a depressing feel to this part of the village.

The plan now is to completely refurbish it, create jobs in it, to transform it into a Green Headquarters for Offaly.

Brendan O'Loughlin of OLDC told the Tribune that the project is now at its design stage. “We are about to go into a preplanning meeting with Offaly County Council and we hope to apply for planning permission in the next couple of months.”

He said the aspiration is to start the refurbishment work on the building in the Spring, with its opening taking place a year later in Spring, 2023.

Offaly's new Green Headquarters will be devoted to climate action research, green business enterprises and sustainability training programmes.

It will be the home for Green Offaly. Green Offaly is a not for profit countywide Green Regeneration enterprise operating as a Development Trust. Green Offaly began life as an Offaly Public Participation Network Initiative; and was devised as a solution to the Government’s Project 2040 seminar, ‘Empowering Communities in the Fight against Climate Change’.