Search

15/10/2021

Prominent building in Tullamore set to get new lease of life as development plans approved

Prominent building in Tullamore set to get new lease of life as development plans approved

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@offalyexpress.ie

A prominent building in Tullamore is set to get a new lease of life as plans to develop it have been approved. 

The building on High Street, formerly the offices of Raymond Allen & Co, will be converted into a number of apartments with a two-storey extension set to be constructed to the rear of the building. 

Once completed, the building will house three one-bedroom apartments and two one-bedroom studio apartments. 

Offaly County Council has granted permission with 10 conditions attached.

Before work commences, the developer is being asked to submit new drawings for the bicycle covered area, detailed landscaping and new drawings for  communal clothes area and bin storage.

The developer will also be required to pay a Development Contribution of €15,302 and another €15,000 contribution to the council for a shortfall of car parking spaces.

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media