Fancy a change of career? Bord na Móna offering HGV Driver Traineeship in Offaly
Do you fancy a change of career? Bord na Móna is offering a HGV Driver Traineeship in Offaly.
In association with LOETB, Bord na Mona is hosting a Drivers Academy in Tullamore with the closing date for registration being Wednesday, October 13.
It will include HGV Rigid Truck C Licence, Driver CPC, Digital Tachograph, on the job training and employment opportunities.
To apply, call 057 93 51496 or email traineeship@loetb.ie or careers@bnm.ie
