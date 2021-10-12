Speeding motorist in Offaly facing court date for multiple serious offences

Speeding motorist in Offaly facing court date for multiple offences
A motorist caught speeding in Offaly is facing a court date for multiple offences.
Gardai were on patrol in Offaly over the weekend and detected a number of motorists speeding. A number of fines were issues and vehicles were seized.
One motorist however is facing a court date for more serious offences. When gardai stopped the vehicle, they found three adults not wearing seat belts and one child not wearing a seat belt. The driver was also driving while disqualified and was in possession of what gardai suspect to be fake driving licence.
The driver was charged to appear in Tullamore District Court.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.