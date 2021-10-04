Offaly novice cross country titles for Maher and Ennis

Hosted by Ballyskenach Ac, and set in Coolderry, just outside Birr, the 2021 Offaly Cross Country Championships kicked off this morning. Starting with the Senior races at 10am the Juvenile Even ages followed at 11am.

The conditions were perfect despite the grim forecast with the sun in the sky and the rain holding off for the entire event. The course was also ideal for cross country competition with plenty of hills and troughs to contend with and soft flattened grass underfoot. Offaly Athletics and Race Director Seamus Hoyne thanked all who attended and co operated with the smooth running of the event today – athletes and officials ensured a safe and enjoyable morning..

Photos by Adrian Martin.

Novice and Masters Ladies.

First up were the ladies with the Novice and Masters covering 2 laps of the 2k loop. Caroline Donnellan, Edenderry Ac lead the charge from the start taking the Master O35 win with ease. 2nd Master o35 was Evelyn Herlihy (Tullamore Harriers) and 3rd was Nita McLoughlinn (Tullamore Harriers). The O35 team gold medals were won by Tullamore Harriers (Evelyn Herlihy, Nita McLoughlinn, Patricia Gallagher and Hilary Duncan).

Pauline Curley was 2nd across the line taking the ladies O50 gold medal. Rita Daly and Mags Grennan were 2nd and 3rd O50 and the trio also came away with the O50 team win.

Mary Galvin, Tullamore Harriers and Kathleen Delaney, Birr Ac took gold and silver in the O60 category. Jim Langan, Tullamore Harriers, the most senior man on the course today brought home his well deserved O75 Gold Masters medal. Jim joined the ladies for the 4k distance.

Maria Maher, Ballyskenach took the Novice Ladies title with a great run. Bridget O’Sullivan, Ferbane Ac was 2nd and Ailbhe McDonnell also Ferbane Ac was 3rd.

Novice Team results:

1st Ferbane Ac ( Bridget O’Sullivan, Ailbhe O’Donnell, Mary Blake and Catriona Daly)

2nd Tullamore Harriers (Rachel Henry, Ruth Galvin, Charlotte Abbott and Triona Muldoon).

3rd Naomh Mhuire Ac (Imelda Coughlann, Patricia Doolan, Fiona O’Connor and Aisling Farrell).

Ladies Results:

1st Caroline Donnellan o35 Edenderry Ac 15.35

2nd Pauline Curley o50 Tullamore Harriers 16.24

3rd Evelyn Herlihy o35 Tullamore Harriers 17.14

4th Marie Maher Novice Ballyskenach ac 17.24

5th Nita McLoughlinn o35 Tullamore Harriers 17.39

6th Bridget O'Sullivan Novice Ferbane ac 18.09

7th Rita Daly o50 Tullamore Harriers 18.23

8th Ailbhe McDonnell Novice Ferbane ac 18.29

9th Rachel Henry Novice Tullamore Harriers 18.45

10th Ruth Galvin Novice Tullamore Harriers 19.19

11th Charlotte Abbott Novice Tullamore Harriers 19.21

12th Mary Blake Novice Ferbane ac 19.32

13th Catriona Daly Novice Ferbane ac 19.44

14th Patricia Gallagher o35 Tullamore Harriers 19.52

15th Mags Grennan o50 Tullamore Harriers 20.11

16th Aine Malone Novice Edenderry Ac 20.27

17th Hilary Duncan o35 Tullamore Harriers 20.41

18th Imelda Coughlan Novice Naomh Mhuire 20.48

19th Mary Hussey o35 Tullamore Harriers 20.59

20th Mary Galvin o60 Tullamore Harriers 21.21

21st Patricia Doolin Novice Naomh Mhuire 21.47

22nd Una Kinsella Novice Ballyskenach ac 22.08

23rd Fiona O'Connor Novice Naomh Mhuire 22.44

24th Sinead Mullaly Novice Edenderry Ac 23.11

25th Triona Muldoon Novice Tullamore Harriers 23.42

26th Aisling Farrell Novice Naomh Mhuire 24.24

27th Jim Langan o75 Tullamore Harriers 24.27

28th Kathleen Delaney o60 Birr ac 28.33

Novice and Master Men

Next up was the men’s race where the again both Novice and Masters ran together covering 6k. Again some great running was on display and Pauric Ennis, Tullamore Harriers crossed the line first to take the Offaly Novice title. Pauric was followed by team mates Barry Mooney and Jonathon Dunne to take 2nd and 3rd.

Novice Team results:

1st Tullamore Harriers (Pauric Ennis, Barry Mooney, Jonathon Dunne and Darragh Rigney).

2nd Naomh Mhuire ( Jimmy Coughlan, Darren Bermingham, Brendan Donagher and Declan Murphy).

In the Master categories Tullamore Harriers had a clean sweep with Mick O’Brien taking gold O35 followed by Shane Origon in 2nd and Garry Whittle in 3rd. Darragh Rigney joined the lads on the winning O35 team.

In the Masters O50 race Tullamore Harriers again came away with silverware. Glen Finlay 1st, Alan Heffernan 2nd and Brendan Abbott 3rd. Dave Dunican was 4th scorer for this winning team.

Johnny Feery Tullamore Harriers made light work of the 6k taking the O60 Masters Men gold medal.

Full Men’s results:

1st Pauric Ennis Tullamore Harriers Novice 21.12

2nd Barry Mooney Tullamore Harriers Novice 21.43

3rd Johathon Dunne Tullamore Harriers Novice 21.09

4th Mick O'Brien Tullamore Harriers o35 22.22

5th Jimmy Coughlann Naomh Mhuire Novice 22.32

6th Shane Origon Tullamore Harriers o35 23.11

7th Kevin Looby Clara Ac Novice 23.17

8th Darren Bermingham Naomh Mhuire Novice 23.21

9th Glen Finlay Tullamore Harriers o50 23.27

10th Patrick McCarthy Ballyskenach ac Novice 23.39

11th Brendan Donagher Naomh Mhuire Novice 23.01

12th Darragh Rigney Tullamore Harriers o35 24.03

13th Declan Murphy Naomh Mhuire Novice 24.07

14th Ger Cleary Naomh Mhuire Novice 24.25

15th Alan Heffernan Tullamore Harriers o50 24.28

15th Gary Whittle Tullamore Harriers o30 24.31

16th Mark Evans Edenderry Ac Novice 24.43

17th David Staunton Clara Ac Novice 25.01

18th Ollie Neary Tullamore Harriers Novice 25.22

19th Brendan Abbott Tullamore Harriers o50 25.44

20th Dave Dunican Tullamore Harriers o50 26.24

21st Johnny Feery Tullamore Harriers o60 26.38

22nd Sean Reynolds Tullamore Harriers o50 27.07

23rd Peter Bennett Tullamore Harriers o35 27.29

24th Edward Tyrrell Clara Ac Novice 28.33

25th Mark Conway Ballyskenach ac Novice 31.07

26th Matty Flanagan Naomh Mhuire Novice 31.08

27th Ger Brereton Ballyskenach ac o35 31.11