02/10/2021

Woman dies suddenly in centre of town in Midlands

A family is in mourning and shock after the sudden death of a woman in the centre of Portlaoise.

Gardaí have confirmed that emergency services rushed to Main Street in the Laois county town centre at around 3.40pm on Friday afternoon, October 1.

The were responding to an emergency call for help after a woman had collapsed.

On arrival, paramedics began working to resuscitate the woman. However, despite their best efforts, she was pronounced dead on arrival to the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise.

The deceased was 86 and had been visiting Laois from her home in the UK. It is understood that she was a regular visitor to the county.

It's believed a post mortem may be necessary to determine the cause of death due to the fact that the woman died suddenly.

