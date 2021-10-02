Offaly man sent forward for trial on money laundering charges

A YOUNG man has been sent for trial accused of money laundering over €17,000 at the Ulster Bank in Tullamore last year.

Shaun Davey, 20, with an address at 30 Lough House, Rahan, is alleged to have laundered money, knowing or being reckless to the fact that it was the proceeds of crime, on three occasions at the bank on High Street in the town.

It is alleged he laundered €1,161.53 on November 13, €16,289.48 on November 18 and €110.79 on December 11.

A book of evidence was served on Mr Davey by Garda Stacey O'Brien when he appeared at Tullamore District Court last week.

Sergeant James O'Sullivan applied for the accused to be sent forward for trial at the next Circuit Court sittings in December.

Donal Farrelly, defending solicitor, noted his client's young age of 20 and said that though he had just got his first job, legal aid would be required.

Judge Catherine Staines granted free legal aid and sent Mr Davey, who is on bail, to appear at Tullamore Circuit Court December 7.