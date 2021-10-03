Major works to last 10 weeks on busy road in Tullamore

Water works in Tullamore are expected to last 10 weeks and will commence early next month, according to Irish Water.

The utility is working in partnership with Offaly County Council to carry out the essential water mains replacement works in Tullamore to improve the security of supply and reduce high levels of leakage in the area.

The works, which are scheduled to begin in early October, will involve the replacement of over 1.3km of old problematic cast iron water mains on the Clara Road exiting Tullamore Town that were prone to leakage.

Works will start at Dolans Service Station and head northwest towards Clara, finishing at the roundabout on N52.

The pipes will be replaced with new, high-density polyethylene (plastic) pipes which will improve water quality and reduce high levels of bursts and leakage which was impacting the water supply to customers in this area, according to Irish Water.

The works will also involve laying new water service connections from the public water main in the road to customers’ property boundaries and connecting it to the customer’s water supply. Where the existing service connections on the public side are lead, these will be replaced as part of this improvement work.

"To facilitate the safe delivery of these works and to minimise disruption to customers, work will be completed in short sections. Traffic management in the form of temporary traffic lights and a stop and go system will be in place with local and emergency traffic maintained at all times," a statement read.

"Irish Water and Offaly County Council will make every effort to maintain normal supply to all properties throughout the works however some short-term water shut offs may be necessary and the project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours’ notice prior to any planned water shut offs and temporary road closures. Irish Water and Offaly County Council regret any inconvenience these improvement works may cause. These works will be carried out on behalf of Irish Water by Ward and Burke Ltd and are expected to be completed in 10 weeks."

Speaking about these works, Joe Carroll, Irish Water’s Regional Lead, commented, “These works are vital to ensure a more secure water supply to homes and businesses in Tullamore and are part of a significant investment by Irish Water to safeguard the water supply. We understand this type of work can be inconvenient and we will ensure our work crews make every effort to minimise any disruption these works may cause.”

The Irish Water customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact them on Twitter @IWCare with any queries.